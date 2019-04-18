Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th.

In other news, VP Deborah S. Kent sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $54,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,766,000 after acquiring an additional 58,781 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth about $999,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 801,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,870,000 after purchasing an additional 25,322 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 0.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 721,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

MBUU opened at $40.78 on Thursday. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $32.09 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.13. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 45.92% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

