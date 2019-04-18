Magna International Inc. (MG) Forecasted to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $2.33 Per Share

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) – Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Magna International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Ward anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q2 2019 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $9.63 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.03 EPS.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported C$2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.13 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.45 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MG. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Magna International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 25th.

TSE:MG opened at C$74.50 on Thursday. Magna International has a one year low of C$58.74 and a one year high of C$87.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.27.

In other news, Senior Officer James Joseph Tobin Sr. sold 5,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.06, for a total value of C$325,444.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,585 shares in the company, valued at C$3,941,829.74. Also, Director Donald James Walker sold 70,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.93, for a total transaction of C$4,930,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,394,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$97,515,636.75. Insiders have sold 131,913 shares of company stock worth $9,262,382 in the last three months.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.479 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

