Madrona Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR)

Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.43% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AOR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,114,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,287,000 after buying an additional 24,922 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 316.1% during the 4th quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,410,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 21,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period.

AOR stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.25. 76,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,755. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $45.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

