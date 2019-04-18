Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 8,312 Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (HCCI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 69.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,312 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCCI. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 421.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $27.27 on Thursday. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.33 million, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

