Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 367,289 Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 98.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 367,289 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Noble Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,442,745 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $45,787,000 after acquiring an additional 134,069 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Noble Energy by 887.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 202,857 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after acquiring an additional 182,314 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Noble Energy by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 373,525 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Noble Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Noble Energy stock opened at $27.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $37.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.35.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Noble Energy, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James E. Craddock sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $212,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth M. Fisher sold 16,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $379,149.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,898.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Imperial Capital set a $39.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. UBS Group set a $34.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $27.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

