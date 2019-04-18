Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. Has $297,000 Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $32,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 355.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 5,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $259,748.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,782.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 10,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $501,937.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,401,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,127 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,519 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.90.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $50.23 on Thursday. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.52. The stock has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

