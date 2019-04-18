LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) Upgraded at Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Nomura currently has $113.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $87.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LYB. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Alembic Global Advisors set a $120.00 target price on LyondellBasell Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Dougherty & Co lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.94.

Shares of LYB opened at $91.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $77.52 and a one year high of $119.39.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 42.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

