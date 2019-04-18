LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) Upgraded at Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Nomura currently has $113.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $87.00.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LYB. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Alembic Global Advisors set a $120.00 target price on LyondellBasell Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Dougherty & Co lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.94.
Shares of LYB opened at $91.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $77.52 and a one year high of $119.39.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.
See Also: Derivative
Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.