Lunyr (LUN) Reaches Market Cap of $6.19 Million

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. In the last week, Lunyr has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. One Lunyr token can now be bought for $2.69 or 0.00051202 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Huobi, Gate.io and BigONE. Lunyr has a market cap of $6.19 million and approximately $386,699.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006403 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00412782 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019112 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002217 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.70 or 0.01117328 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00213146 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006921 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00001639 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Lunyr Token Profile

Lunyr was first traded on March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Liqui, YoBit, BiteBTC, BigONE, Binance, Huobi, Gate.io, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

