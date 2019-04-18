LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.43.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Compass Point began coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on LPL Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Thomas Gooley sold 43,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $3,250,615.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,132,982.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 1,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total value of $89,605.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,752 shares of company stock valued at $9,742,408. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. CWM LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $74.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $79.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.12. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 46.58% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.