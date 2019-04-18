Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Holdings Lifted by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,503,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,941,544,000 after acquiring an additional 371,008 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,893,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,206,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,183 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8,621.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,673,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470,536 shares during the period. Lunia Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18,944.2% in the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 15,741,007 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,741,000 after acquiring an additional 15,658,352 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,171,980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,308,924,000 after acquiring an additional 182,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.52.

LOW opened at $117.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $93.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.16 and a 52-week high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 80.91%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

