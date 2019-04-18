Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $1.47 Million Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRX. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 231.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $17.63 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $18.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $297.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.22 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 29.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.54%.

BRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.39.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

