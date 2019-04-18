Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.37 Million Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (UTHR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 384.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 10,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $100.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.10. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.06 and a 52-week high of $130.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $381.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.81 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 36.20%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total value of $373,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,094 shares of company stock worth $5,284,325. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. BidaskClub lowered United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on United Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on United Therapeutics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.11.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

