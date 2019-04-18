Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 200 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,364,000 after purchasing an additional 152,432 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 208,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after acquiring an additional 13,926 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 80,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 43,207 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 873.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 68,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 61,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $58.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.41. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.02 and a 1 year high of $60.36.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.26%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEG. Mizuho lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $54.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.56 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.10.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 52,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,096,146.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,821,764.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 13,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $812,641.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,536.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,755 shares of company stock valued at $10,174,717. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

