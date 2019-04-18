Loop Capital Downgrades Electronics For Imaging (EFII) to Hold

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Electronics For Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut Electronics For Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Electronics For Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electronics For Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Electronics For Imaging in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFII opened at $37.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Electronics For Imaging has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $38.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,869.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.10 million. Electronics For Imaging had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronics For Imaging will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFII. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Electronics For Imaging in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in Electronics For Imaging in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Electronics For Imaging by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Electronics For Imaging by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Electronics For Imaging in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000.

Electronics For Imaging Company Profile

Electronics for Imaging, Inc provides industrial format display graphics, corrugated packaging and display, textile, and ceramic tile decoration digital inkjet printers worldwide. Its Industrial Inkjet segment offers VUTEk format display graphics, Nozomi corrugated packaging and display, Reggiani textile, and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and building material industrial digital inkjet printers; digital ultra-violet curable, light emitting diode curable, ceramic, water-based, thermoforming, and specialty inks; various textile inks, including dye sublimation, pigmented, reactive dye, acid dye, pure disperse dye, and water-based dispersed printing inks, as well as coatings; digital inkjet printer parts; and professional services.

