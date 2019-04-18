LogMeIn (LOGM) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LogMeIn reaps benefits from a strong product portfolio comprising Jive, Bold360 ai and LastPass. The company’s efforts to address renewal headwinds in the Communications & Collaboration business are also garnering solid returns. Flow of deals also remains strong, aiding the company’s top-line growth. Estimates have been stable, lately, ahead of the company’s Q1 earnings release. The company has a positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. However, LogMeIn's shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Intensifying competition from Adobe Connect, Google and Microsoft Skype pose as major threats to the company. Moreover, higher spending on sales & marketing plus research & development expenses are putting margins under pressure.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LOGM. BidaskClub upgraded LogMeIn from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine cut LogMeIn from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho began coverage on LogMeIn in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut LogMeIn from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut LogMeIn from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGM traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.51. 9,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,413. LogMeIn has a 12 month low of $74.87 and a 12 month high of $123.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.06. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $310.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that LogMeIn will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LogMeIn news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $1,826,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 547,074 shares in the company, valued at $44,405,996.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOGM. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LogMeIn by 59.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in LogMeIn by 853.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in LogMeIn during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LogMeIn during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC boosted its position in LogMeIn by 2,045.0% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

