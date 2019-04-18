Local World Forwarders (LWF) Reaches Market Capitalization of $29,600.00

Local World Forwarders (CURRENCY:LWF) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Local World Forwarders coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. Local World Forwarders has a market cap of $29,600.00 and $0.00 worth of Local World Forwarders was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Local World Forwarders has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Local World Forwarders

Local World Forwarders (LWF) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. Local World Forwarders’ total supply is 110,752,590 coins and its circulating supply is 100,218,208 coins. Local World Forwarders’ official website is www.lwf.io/en . Local World Forwarders’ official Twitter account is @lwf_ico

Local World Forwarders Coin Trading

Local World Forwarders can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Local World Forwarders directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Local World Forwarders should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Local World Forwarders using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

