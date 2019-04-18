LKQ (LKQ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect LKQ to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. LKQ has set its FY 2019 guidance at $2.34-2.46 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $2.36-$2.46 EPS.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). LKQ had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect LKQ to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $31.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.67. LKQ has a 52-week low of $22.74 and a 52-week high of $39.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27.

In other LKQ news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 6,861 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $189,569.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 241,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,674,385.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LKQ. BidaskClub raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised LKQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised LKQ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

