Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Decreases Stake in American Tower Corp (AMT)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lowered its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 172,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,130,000 after purchasing an additional 14,754 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $191.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $133.53 and a fifty-two week high of $198.19.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.63). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 45.06%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, February 28th. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Tower from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.25.

In other news, Director Gustavo Lara sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $503,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 11,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.88, for a total value of $2,323,724.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,442 shares of company stock valued at $28,200,047. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 170,000 communications sites.

