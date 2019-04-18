Limelight Networks (LLNW) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $215-225 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.69 million.Limelight Networks also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.10-0.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Limelight Networks from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 26,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.00, a PEG ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 2.70. Limelight Networks has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $5.52.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $43.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Limelight Networks stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,255,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,107 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Limelight Networks worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

