Lightning Bitcoin Price Tops $9.00 on Exchanges (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $34.74 million and approximately $6.57 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $9.00 or 0.00171031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, BtcTrade.im and CoinEgg.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.35 or 0.01546195 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00012368 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002898 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinEgg and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

