Life Storage (LSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Life Storage, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which acquires and manages self-storage properties. The company’s brand name consists of Life Storage(R) and Uncle Bob’s Self Storage(R). Life Storage, Inc., formerly known as Sovran Self Storage, Inc., is headquartered in Buffalo, New York. “

LSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.86.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $93.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $84.78 and a fifty-two week high of $102.91.

In related news, Director David L. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $961,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,534,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Life Storage by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,276,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,424,000 after purchasing an additional 354,370 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,276,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,424,000 after acquiring an additional 354,370 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,676,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,878,000 after acquiring an additional 24,316 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,106,000 after acquiring an additional 132,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,672,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,519,000 after acquiring an additional 216,317 shares in the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

