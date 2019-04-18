Liberty Braves Group Series A (BATRA) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Liberty Braves Group Series A from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

Get Liberty Braves Group Series A alerts:

NASDAQ:BATRA opened at $28.48 on Tuesday. Liberty Braves Group Series A has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $29.66.

Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BATRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 457.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 426,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,642,000 after acquiring an additional 16,507 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,380,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,422,000 after acquiring an additional 126,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Braves Group Series A

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.