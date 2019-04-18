LeoNovus (LTV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.11

Shares of LeoNovus Inc (CVE:LTV) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 612400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 million and a P/E ratio of -5.25.

LeoNovus Inc, a cloud solutions software company, provides software defined object storage solutions; and governance, risk management, and compliance solutions for enterprises. Its algorithms virtualize, transform, slice, and disperse data across a network of on-premises, hybrid, or multi-cloud storage nodes.

