Lennar Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (LEN.B)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of LEN.B stock opened at $41.16 on Thursday. Lennar has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 14.77 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Lennar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

