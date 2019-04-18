LeMaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT) Holdings Cut by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 265,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,276 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $6,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,601,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,496,000 after purchasing an additional 56,161 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,673,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,553,000 after purchasing an additional 66,131 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,208,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,826,000 after purchasing an additional 66,427 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,208,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,826,000 after acquiring an additional 66,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,020,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,519,000 after acquiring an additional 14,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LMAT stock opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $566.03 million, a PE ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $28.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.06 million. On average, research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.48%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LMAT shares. BidaskClub upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 16,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $491,976.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,362.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WARNING: “LeMaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT) Holdings Cut by Northern Trust Corp” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/lemaitre-vascular-inc-lmat-holdings-cut-by-northern-trust-corp.html.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.