Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 4,910 Shares of GCI Liberty Inc (GLIBA)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in GCI Liberty were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLIBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on GCI Liberty to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of GCI Liberty in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on GCI Liberty from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GCI Liberty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

Shares of NASDAQ GLIBA opened at $58.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. GCI Liberty Inc has a twelve month low of $38.72 and a twelve month high of $58.71.

About GCI Liberty

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

