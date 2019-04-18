Legal & General Group Plc Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc (OFIX)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.23% of Orthofix Medical worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 5,160 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Orthofix Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orthofix Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

In related news, insider Davide Bianchi sold 24,400 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $52.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.38. Orthofix Medical Inc has a 52 week low of $47.79 and a 52 week high of $74.44.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 11.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Orthofix Medical Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, Orthofix Extremities, and Corporate. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

