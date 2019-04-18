Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Purchases 350 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 2.1% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 9,644.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,364,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 7,289,396 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $491,939,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3,240.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,891,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,460,000 after buying an additional 1,834,692 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,989,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,290,253,000 after buying an additional 1,534,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,254,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,195,181,000 after buying an additional 1,102,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $114.49 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.89 and a twelve month high of $125.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The stock has a market cap of $98.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 254.74% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $19.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Standpoint Research cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.70.

In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Richard N. Peretz sold 9,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total value of $1,013,072.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $548,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

