Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,033 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,103 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 688.5% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP James H. Thompson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $2,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,775.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QCOM opened at $79.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.54. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $82.52.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The wireless technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, January 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.32.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

