Leavell Investment Management Inc. Invests $216,000 in Trustmark Corp (TRMK)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Trustmark by 2,743.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 753,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 727,087 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $34.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Trustmark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $36.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $151.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Trustmark Corp will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trustmark news, insider Harry M. Walker sold 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $66,871.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Scott Woods sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $78,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRMK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Raymond James downgraded Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stephens set a $32.00 price target on Trustmark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Trustmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

