Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $360,000 Holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (KYN)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,643,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,892,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,177,000 after purchasing an additional 220,205 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the 4th quarter valued at $650,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 632,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after purchasing an additional 49,226 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 826,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 386,575 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:KYN opened at $15.88 on Thursday. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $19.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th.

In other news, VP Alan Boswell sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $37,765.83. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,352.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

