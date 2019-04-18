Leadcoin (LDC) Achieves Market Cap of $90,088.00

Leadcoin (CURRENCY:LDC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last week, Leadcoin has traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar. Leadcoin has a market capitalization of $90,088.00 and $119.00 worth of Leadcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Leadcoin token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00414649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018972 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002214 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.01126140 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00214003 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006773 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00001617 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Leadcoin Token Profile

Leadcoin launched on March 1st, 2018. Leadcoin’s total supply is 2,627,412,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,399,592 tokens. The official website for Leadcoin is www.leadcoin.network . Leadcoin’s official Twitter account is @LeadCoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Leadcoin is /r/leadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Leadcoin Token Trading

Leadcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Liquid, Liqui, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leadcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Leadcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Leadcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

