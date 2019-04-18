Lawson Products, Inc. (LAWS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.32. Lawson Products reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. Lawson Products had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $86.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.01 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barrington Research set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Lawson Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other news, Director James S. Errant sold 395,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $12,670,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,260 shares in the company, valued at $104,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Private Discipline Master Lkcm bought 1,723,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,161,184.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in shares of Lawson Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lawson Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Lawson Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAWS stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.75. The stock had a trading volume of 715 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,432. Lawson Products has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $36.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

