Laura Ashley (ALY) Shares Up 9.6%

Laura Ashley Holdings plc (LON:ALY) shares shot up 9.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.79 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.74 ($0.04). 296,915 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 470,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.50 ($0.03).

The stock has a market cap of $20.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17.

Laura Ashley Company Profile (LON:ALY)

Laura Ashley Holdings plc engages in retailing furniture, home accessories, decorating, and fashion products in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and France. It offers furniture for bedroom, living room, and kitchen and dining; sofas and armchairs; chandeliers, pendants, wall lights, table lamps, floor lamps, decorative lighting and accessories, and string lights, as well as lamp shades and bases; furniture, kitchen and bathroom, matt emulsion, and water based paints; and curtain, lining, PVC, and upholstery fabrics.

