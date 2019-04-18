Las Vegas Sands (LVS) PT Raised to $64.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.89.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

NYSE:LVS traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,633,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625,604. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $47.39 and a 1 year high of $81.45. The firm has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 33.84%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,643 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $55,929,000 after buying an additional 40,612 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 195.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,066 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 37,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 1,187,100 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.