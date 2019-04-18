Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Stake Decreased by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,490 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $359,921,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,405,796 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $281,371,000 after buying an additional 959,544 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 598.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,170,019 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $269,099,000 after buying an additional 4,429,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,684,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,215,580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $167,354,000 after buying an additional 87,729 shares during the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $67.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $47.39 and a twelve month high of $81.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 33.84% and a net margin of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 92.77%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. HSBC lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.89.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

