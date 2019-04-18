Lance Lauck Sells 500 Shares of PDC Energy Inc (PDCE) Stock

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) EVP Lance Lauck sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $22,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lance Lauck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Lance Lauck sold 500 shares of PDC Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $22,500.00.

PDCE stock opened at $44.24 on Thursday. PDC Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.76.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The energy producer reported ($2.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($2.78). PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $386.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. PDC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PDC Energy Inc will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 1,092.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,071,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $61,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,607 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $17,582,000. Oslo Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 982,981 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,251,000 after acquiring an additional 391,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,755,615 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $52,247,000 after acquiring an additional 339,609 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on PDCE. Cowen began coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $55.00 price target on PDC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.16.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

