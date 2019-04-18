Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $349.58 million during the quarter.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $154.24 on Thursday. Lancaster Colony has a 12-month low of $120.51 and a 12-month high of $194.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Lancaster Colony (LANC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/lancaster-colony-lanc-set-to-announce-quarterly-earnings-on-thursday.html.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.