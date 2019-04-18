Labh Coin (LABH) Price Up 105.9% This Week

Labh Coin (CURRENCY:LABH) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Labh Coin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $1,442.00 worth of Labh Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Labh Coin has traded 105.9% higher against the US dollar. One Labh Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006383 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00412098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018988 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002223 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.69 or 0.01127362 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00214812 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006797 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00001614 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Labh Coin Coin Profile

Labh Coin’s total supply is 1,780,719,243 coins. The Reddit community for Labh Coin is /r/LABHCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Labh Coin’s official Twitter account is @labhcoin . The official website for Labh Coin is www.labhcoin.com

Labh Coin Coin Trading

Labh Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Labh Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Labh Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Labh Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

