KZ Cash (KZC) Price Up 2.9% This Week

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. KZ Cash has a total market cap of $60,280.00 and approximately $335.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One KZ Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0320 or 0.00000609 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and BitBay.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZ Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,219,806 coins and its circulating supply is 1,885,781 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz

KZ Cash Coin Trading

KZ Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and BitBay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

