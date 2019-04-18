KushCo (KSHB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KSHB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KushCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of KushCo in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities set a $9.00 price target on shares of KushCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

KSHB stock opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $477.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.94 and a beta of 1.42. KushCo has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $7.20.

In related news, insider Jason Vegotsky sold 50,000 shares of KushCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $283,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Nicholas Kovacevich sold 200,000 shares of KushCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $1,128,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 732,426 shares of company stock worth $4,159,437 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

KushCo Company Profile

KushCo Holdings, Inc primarily engages in the wholesale distribution of packaging supplies in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pop-top bottles; child resistant exit, paper exit, and foil barrier bags; tubes; and polystyrene, silicone-lined polystyrene or glass containers.

