Kroger Co (KR) Shares Bought by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,890,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,063,000 after acquiring an additional 660,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 65,890,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,063,000 after acquiring an additional 660,052 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,852,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,501 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,333,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,050,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,393,000 after purchasing an additional 381,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert D. Beyer sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $1,961,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,109,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Buckingham Research began coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.18 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Kroger from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kroger from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of KR stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $25.74. 29,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,161,651. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Kroger Co has a 1-year low of $23.52 and a 1-year high of $32.74.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $28.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.38 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 2.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 26.54%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

