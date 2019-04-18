Korea Electric Power Co. (KEP) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. reduced its position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Korea Electric Power by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 184,757 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 489,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after buying an additional 9,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,132,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after buying an additional 6,939 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 279.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 11,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,182,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,747,000 after buying an additional 238,395 shares during the last quarter. 4.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KEP opened at $12.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.19. Korea Electric Power Co. has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $17.57.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.81 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Korea Electric Power Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

KEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

