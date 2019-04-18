Kingfisher (KGF) Price Target Raised to GBX 220 at Royal Bank of Canada

Kingfisher (LON:KGF) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 220 ($2.87) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KGF. HSBC cut shares of Kingfisher to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 25th. UBS Group restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.68) price target (down from GBX 225 ($2.94)) on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kingfisher to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 241.25 ($3.15).

KGF stock traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 260.90 ($3.41). 1,360,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,940,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Kingfisher has a one year low of GBX 202.70 ($2.65) and a one year high of GBX 319.70 ($4.18). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.49 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.08%.

In related news, insider Sophie Gasperment acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 227 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of £22,700 ($29,661.57). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,127 shares of company stock worth $2,300,016.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

