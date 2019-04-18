KeyCorp Weighs in on J B Hunt Transport Services Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (JBHT)

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for J B Hunt Transport Services’ Q3 2019 earnings at $1.61 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JBHT. Buckingham Research cut their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $148.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Loop Capital cut their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $125.00 price target on J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. J B Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.92.

JBHT stock opened at $98.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13. J B Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $88.38 and a twelve month high of $131.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Norges Bank bought a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth about $70,673,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,455,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,090,000 after purchasing an additional 461,225 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 601,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,993,000 after purchasing an additional 402,618 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 594,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,268,000 after purchasing an additional 395,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 753,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,072,000 after purchasing an additional 357,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, COO Alfred C. Harper sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total transaction of $751,677.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,957.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Hobbs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.04, for a total value of $336,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,544. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

