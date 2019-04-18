Kevin M. Murai Sells 5,000 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (SNX) Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total transaction of $539,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,578.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SNX stock opened at $107.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.66. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.82 and a fifty-two week high of $116.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.73.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.09. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SYNNEX by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,965,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,402,000 after buying an additional 1,187,745 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SYNNEX by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,563,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,246,000 after buying an additional 788,533 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in SYNNEX by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,521,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,002,000 after buying an additional 704,910 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in SYNNEX by 1,793.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 622,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,356,000 after buying an additional 590,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,502,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,697,000 after purchasing an additional 558,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

SNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Citigroup raised shares of SYNNEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.02 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 28th. Cross Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

