Kering (KER) Given a €545.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €545.00 ($633.72) target price on Kering (EPA:KER) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a €600.00 ($697.67) price target on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €540.00 ($627.91) price target on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €510.00 ($593.02) price target on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. UBS Group set a €450.00 ($523.26) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €555.00 ($645.35) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kering presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €534.19 ($621.15).

Get Kering alerts:

Kering has a one year low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a one year high of €417.40 ($485.35).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and outerwear, denims, T-shirts, and formalwear for men, as well as ready-to-wear products for women.

Featured Article: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.