Karpas Strategies LLC Buys New Stake in Xylem Inc (XYL)

Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Xylem by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,083,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,396,000 after buying an additional 77,010 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,735,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Oppenheimer set a $80.00 target price on Xylem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.64.

In other Xylem news, Director Steven R. Loranger sold 10,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $769,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,020.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Colin R. Sabol sold 15,930 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,281,568.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,984.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,195 shares of company stock valued at $6,000,933 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:XYL traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.93. 616,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. Xylem Inc has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 10.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

