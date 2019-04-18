Kamada (KMDA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.83% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

KMDA has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $6.26 on Thursday. Kamada has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The company has a market cap of $246.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. Kamada had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $48.21 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Kamada will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its stake in Kamada by 341.7% in the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 36,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 27,969 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kamada in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kamada in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its stake in Kamada by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 308,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kamada by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 548,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 83,200 shares in the last quarter. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

