Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KALV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of KALV stock opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $34.92. The stock has a market cap of $437.90 million, a P/E ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 2.49.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.22. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 70.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kalvista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $90,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $32,353.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,449.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,097,573 shares of company stock worth $29,479,165 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

